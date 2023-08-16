GH man dies and resurrects in the US; Shares chilling story

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian-born US-based man has alleged during an interview with SVTV that he died and was resurrected.



In the course of the now viral interview, Bismark Opoku recounted his experience and revealed that prior to his death and resurrection, he faced several bouts of illness which necessitated frequent visits to the medical facility.



His primary concern had been the troubling issues afflicting his eyes.

In the early part of the interview, he reportedly said;

“I had to leave the US Army because of my challenges with my eyesight. I decided to start life afresh by using my nursing background. I wanted to further my education, but I needed money. So I started home care.”

READ ALSO: Beautiful and rich 40-year-old female doctor who’s without a husband or child ‘weeps’



He continued that one day, he felt chest pains and nearly collapsed.



“I called an ambulance, which took me to the Emergency Room. The doctors initially thought it was the weather and suspected pneumonia. About six doctors kept guessing, but one doctor said they should let me do an MRI test. Immediately they put me in the machine the doctor started screaming for them to get me out. They wheeled me in speed to the ICU.”



In the course of the interview Bismark said while they were wheeling him to the ICU, he lost consciousness. The doctor later told him that he suffered from a sudden blockage in his pulmonary.

READ ALSO: Trending video two ladies fighting over a man causes stir



“I woke up but could still see my body on the bed. However, I did not feel the pain I was feeling before I came to the Emergency room. I later went to lie by my body on the bed again and shouted for the nurse.”



Two nurses came to the room, and when they saw Bismark sitting up, they started running.

He did not know why they were running, but when other doctors and nurses came, they told him everything that had happened.



“They told me I died on the way to the ICU. They had put me in a room where they keep dead bodies until they speak to a relation and take the person to the morgue. They were only waiting for someone to call me, so they inform the person of my death and take me to the morgue. But I woke up.”



Bismark said when he recounted what he saw to the doctor, he told him he needed to return to Ghana to see his mother. The doctor paid for his plane ticket to Ghana and later returned to his base in America.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians react to new video of ‘sidechick’ Deborah Adablah looking hungry, pale and darker