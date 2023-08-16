type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleMan takes back yam phone he bought for his girlfriend after catching...
Lifestyle

Man takes back yam phone he bought for his girlfriend after catching her cheating – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Man takes back yam phone he bought for his girlfriend after catching her cheating - Video
- Advertisement -

A dramatic and emotionally charged scene unfolded after a young Ghanaian man discovered that his girlfriend is cheating on him with another man.

In the circulating video, the man can be seen confronting his girlfriend about her infidelity
He expressed his deep disappointment, revealing that he not only shared a home with her but also made significant efforts to meet her needs and provide for her.


Despite his devotion, he lamented that his efforts seemed to go unappreciated and unreciprocated.

READ ALSO: Maid caught trying to pour her menstrual blood into her boss’ food – Video

READ ALSO: GH man dies and resurrects in the US; Shares chilling story

The confrontation escalated when the young man attempted to retrieve a phone he had gifted to his girlfriend, referred to colloquially as a “yam phone.”

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle


An eyewitness tried to mediate and defuse the tense situation, but the aggrieved man remained resolute in his determination to take back his phone.

His frustration was palpable as he exclaimed, “I live with her, yet she’s dating someone else. Let that person buy her a phone.”

The statement encapsulated the feelings of betrayal and disbelief that seemed to consume him at that moment.

READ ALSO: Beautiful and rich 40-year-old female doctor who’s without a husband or child ‘weeps’

READ ALSO: Trending video two ladies fighting over a man causes stir

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Accra
light rain
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
74 %
3.5mph
20 %
Wed
80 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
77 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways