Man takes back yam phone he bought for his girlfriend after catching her cheating – Video

A dramatic and emotionally charged scene unfolded after a young Ghanaian man discovered that his girlfriend is cheating on him with another man.

In the circulating video, the man can be seen confronting his girlfriend about her infidelity

He expressed his deep disappointment, revealing that he not only shared a home with her but also made significant efforts to meet her needs and provide for her.



Despite his devotion, he lamented that his efforts seemed to go unappreciated and unreciprocated.

The confrontation escalated when the young man attempted to retrieve a phone he had gifted to his girlfriend, referred to colloquially as a “yam phone.”



An eyewitness tried to mediate and defuse the tense situation, but the aggrieved man remained resolute in his determination to take back his phone.

His frustration was palpable as he exclaimed, “I live with her, yet she’s dating someone else. Let that person buy her a phone.”

The statement encapsulated the feelings of betrayal and disbelief that seemed to consume him at that moment.

