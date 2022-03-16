- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor has got the internet buzzing again after going on a rampage to release a fresh list of male sexual partners who have had their way with her.

In this new brief mountain-moving roll call on Twitter Wednesday, the mental health advocate named Ghanaian musicians Stonebwoy and Criss Waddle.

She also named Asamoah Gyan & Stephen Appiah – two former Blackstars captains – as personalities who have been in-between her legs before.

Abena Korkor said her popularity for exposing public figures who have slept with her is not to attain fame or extort money from them.

She explained that her sole purpose of doing it is to make these men feel as “miserable” as she feels after taking advantage of her bipolar disorder to have their way with her.

“You look at me and you think I will settle to be your little secret fantasy, you are mad,” she tweeted.

“This is the price you pay for assessing me wrongly. I don’t want your money or stupid fame. I want you to feel as miserable as I feel. No pills, weed, coke sex is gonna quench the feelings.”