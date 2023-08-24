type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsAbena Korkor shows her raw bortos and V in a new video...
News

Abena Korkor shows her raw bortos and V in a new video after leading praises and worship at church

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Abena Korkor
- Advertisement -

Just this last Sunday, Abena Korkor shared a video of herself leading praises and worship at church.

However, in a surprising turn of events, a new video has emerged on Abena Korkor’s social media page.

READ ALSO: Ama Official drops part 2 atopa video with Asantewaa’s brother

Abena Korkor who went naked on social media a few days ago seen leading praises & worship at church


In this video, she appeared in stark contrast to her previous Godly content despite being dressed modestly in a long dress.

As seen in the trending clip, Abena Korkor deliberated turned around and made her dress fly so that she could expose her raw bortos and vagina.

Click on this LINK to watch the video

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

READ ALSO: Cute GH young couple go viral as they spend less than GHc 500 on their wedding (Pictures)

“I miss your manhood” – Abena Korkor tells Criss Waddle

Abena Korkor has publicly praised Criss Waddle for being good in bed and additionally disclosed that she misses his manhood inside her.


In a new update, the socialite advocate shared her experiences and struggles with mental health and relationships.


Her trending post also delved into her romantic encounters and interactions with various men, some of whom she alleges offered her financial incentives for sexual favours. READ MORE HERE

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, August 24, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
79.6 ° F
79.6 °
79.6 °
76 %
2.7mph
87 %
Thu
79 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways