Abena Korkor shows her raw bortos and V in a new video after leading praises and worship at church

Just this last Sunday, Abena Korkor shared a video of herself leading praises and worship at church.

However, in a surprising turn of events, a new video has emerged on Abena Korkor’s social media page.

In this video, she appeared in stark contrast to her previous Godly content despite being dressed modestly in a long dress.

As seen in the trending clip, Abena Korkor deliberated turned around and made her dress fly so that she could expose her raw bortos and vagina.

“I miss your manhood” – Abena Korkor tells Criss Waddle

Abena Korkor has publicly praised Criss Waddle for being good in bed and additionally disclosed that she misses his manhood inside her.



In a new update, the socialite advocate shared her experiences and struggles with mental health and relationships.



Her trending post also delved into her romantic encounters and interactions with various men, some of whom she alleges offered her financial incentives for sexual favours.