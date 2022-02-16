Abena Korkor takes a deep swipe at Abeiku Santana on his birthday; Jabs him for blocking her after exposing him (Screenshot)

- Advertisement -

Our very own bipolar Abena Korkor has refused to allow her male suitors to have peace as long as she’s alive.

The mental health activist and loudmouthed celebrity has taken a deep swipe at renowned TV and radio broadcaster Abeiku Santana who is celebrating his birthday today.

Recall that a few weeks ago, Abena Korkor took to the internet to slam Abeiku Santana for allegedly trying to get her to bed but he has woefully failed in the attempt on several occasions.

She also dropped a lot of unconfirmed disparaging comments about Abeiku who has ever kept mute on the whole brouhaha.

Well, today being his birthday, Abena Korkor has taken to her IG page to wish him a sarcastic birthday.

According to Abena, she wishes Abieku Santana the very best in life but it’s her prayer that he lives just like how he portrays himself on the internet.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…