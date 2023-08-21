Video of a married man with kids trying to end it all due to economic hardship leaves netizens teary

- Advertisement -

A profoundly distressing video that has emerged on social media sheds light on the harrowing realities of the current economic hardships faced by individuals even in the face of familial responsibilities.



The footage captures a married Nigerian man in a heart-wrenching moment contemplating ending his life due to the prevailing economic challenges.



The incident happened on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, Nigeria.



In the emotional video, the man, wearing in a brown Lacoste shirt is seen seated perilously close to the edge of the bridge, poised to jump into the sea below.



The anguish on his face was evident, reflecting the desperation brought about by the economic pressures he is grappling with.

Just as he was about to jump into the bride, he was swiftly saved by some eyewitnesses

The incident has sparked a flurry of conversations online, with netizens expressing their empathy and heartbreak over the man’s plight.

Below are some of the emotional comments gathered under the sad video…

@Priscilla Oluchi – Life is hard really. Behind that smiling picture lies a bleeding heart, only if we could see through a picture. Phew!!!

At this point, he feels nothing makes sense anymore!

Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem. Before you do it, think of the reason(s)you have stayed this long. I wish I can render help tò everyone’s challenges but pls don’t do it!!!

You matter. Your feelings matter. E go better I swear, might not be immediately but it will surely happen, trust me. I love you.

@Symply Betty – God please show yourself to each n everyone of us that’s seeking your face, hear our humble cry?? this is so disheartening

@Debrief_82- It is easy to say suicide is not an option, until you get to a point in life where prayers and fasting including all effort prove abortive. Life is vanity! But then this is when God usually come through believe me! I have been there! I am the one who cried for more than a year every night. I can tell how@my eyes are still intact because I cried every night for more than a year before God came through. From that point there’s no challenges that can come again because the worst has happened before even death came but Jesus rescued me! I am grateful Lord! ???if you are depress send me a dm my testimony is enough to heal you.

@Bishy Oyepemi – Suicide is never the answer, when you have life you have hope. Keep fighting and pushing.

@ojayyyy_ – You see you can never truly understand what depression means until you’re hit by it. There are so many reasons why people can no longer take it. To you, it may never make sense, but and until you be in that position. We’ve seen lots of ‘successful’ music artistes who has their lives looking so beautiful take their lives all of a sudden. It’s not about what you see, people smile through a lot. That’s why I don’t judge people cos I don’t know exactly what is helping them push through the struggle. Best you can do is be supportive. Don’t talk down on people when you don’t know half of what they may have been through, do your best to be kind and show love