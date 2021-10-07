Abesim Killer insists on eating only fried rice and chicken in police custody

- Advertisement -

In a report by Daily Graphic, 28-year-old Richard Appiah the man who became notorious for allegedly killing human beings and keeping the dismembered bodies in a refrigerator has said he only eats fried rice with chicken.

The report further states that Mr Appiah ever since he went into police custody has only insisted on eating fried rice with chicken and will eat nothing else apart from the popular food.

He is said to be giving some information about what might have motivated him to perpetuate the cruel sins, and reportedly told investigators that he started killing dogs before switching to the killing of human beings.

According to the police, he killed at least two boys aged between 13 and 15. Their names were given as Louis Agyemang, believed to be a family member of the suspect, and Stephen Sarpong, 15, whose body was dismembered by the accused person.

Richard Appiah, 28, sent shockwaves across the country in August, when he was caught keeping human body parts in a refrigerator in his room in Alaska, a suburb of Abesim near Sunyani in the Bono Region.

Appiah told his interrogators that something urged him to kill a black dog, which he did.

He informed the police he only ate the head of the dog after killing it, and the source said “there is evidence to show that he really killed a black dog first before he turned to the people he killed.”

“That ‘something’ he is claiming influenced him to commit the heinous crimes, we do not know. The police do not dwell on spirits to do an investigation.”

According to the source, one week after killing the dog, “he told the interrogators that the so-called ‘something’ urged him again to kill human beings and that was exactly what he did.”

The source said Appiah does not appear to be mentally sound, a claim many people do not support.

“There is evidence to show that Richard Appiah had a psychological problem, saying some time ago he visited the hospital for psychiatry examination,” the source said, adding “there was evidence that he was taken to the hospital. If you like, you can check the hospital here in Sunyani to verify.”

According to the source, the police has requested for psychiatric evaluation for the suspect, and it was being done at the Psychiatry Hospital in Accra, as part of the investigation.

The source refuted rumours going around in Sunyani that the suspect mentioned his collaborators during investigations as including politicians, owners of hotels and chop bar operators, both in Sunyani and Berekum.

“It is a lie. You see when the news broke it was even mentioned that Richard owed fleet of cars and mansions. Look, the storey building opposite the crime scene is for somebody who is domiciled abroad and not even in the country. Richard Appiah does not even owe a motorbike let alone cars,” the source noted.