- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor and producer, Kwadwo Nkansah, alias Lil Win, who reportedly signed a two-year contract with premier league football club, New Edubiase United, a month ago is truly a professional footballer.

The actor cum entrepreneur was among five other players unveiled by the club as new signees on Friday, October 15, 2021, in a ceremony ahead of the start of the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League season.

While many people lauded Lil Win’s new feat as a footballer, others were in doubt about the announcement as they asserted that his association with the club could purely be on an ambassadorial basis.

Some suggested that his unveiling as a footballer of the club was only a publicity stunt to woo his supporters to the club.

Lil Win subsequently confirmed that although the CEO of the club wanted him to be an ambassador the coach of the team pushed for him to also play on the field for the next two seasons.

Sports Journalist, Saddick Adams, on Thursday, 18th November 2021, took to Twitter to share Lil Win’s ID Card which shows the actor is now recognised as a professional footballer by the Ghana Football Association.

The date of birth stated on it is 15th April 1987, which means Kwadwo Nkansah is 34 years old.

While speaking on Accra-based Happy FM after his signing, Lil said: “It’s time to play football. I have signed two seasons for New Edubiase United,” he told A.

“I currently play in the Number 7 position or any position in the midfield. The coach is the one who requested me. The CEO wants me as the ambassador and the Coach also wants me to play. I can play the first 45 minutes and with time I can play full 90 minutes. As long as I play for New Edubiase United no team will beat us.”

Check out photos below;