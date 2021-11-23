type here...
GhPageEntertainmentNayas now allegedly living in refugee camp in Germany after marriage collapse
Entertainment

Nayas now allegedly living in refugee camp in Germany after marriage collapse

By Kweku Derrick
Nayas
- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress Gladys Mensah Boaku, popularly known as Nayas, is gradually becoming a nuisance on social media with her incessant rants about her failed marriage.

After viral reports that the marriage had hit the rocks, Nayas has since gone every length to offer an explanation to why her relationship with – her husband and Kontihene in Hamburg, Germany – Nana Kofi Safo Kantanka, did not work out.

In an audiotape that surfaced online days ago, she’s heard confessing that she agreed to marry her husband because he promised to give her 500 Euros every month as a housewife.

She subsequently fumed as she disclosed that her husband spent only Ghc 15,000 on their marriage ceremony.

SEE ALSO: I married my husband because he promised to give me 500 Euros every month – Nayas confesses

In a new development, it has been alleged that Nayas’ estranged husband has ejected her from his home and now, Nays has sought asylum from the German government and has been given a place to live and be protected.

And in new footage, Nayas is seen in a place purported to be a refugee camp in Germany with some other women.

Check out the screenshot below

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
84.4 ° F
84.4 °
84.4 °
70 %
2.8mph
85 %
Tue
83 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News