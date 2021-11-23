- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress Gladys Mensah Boaku, popularly known as Nayas, is gradually becoming a nuisance on social media with her incessant rants about her failed marriage.

After viral reports that the marriage had hit the rocks, Nayas has since gone every length to offer an explanation to why her relationship with – her husband and Kontihene in Hamburg, Germany – Nana Kofi Safo Kantanka, did not work out.

In an audiotape that surfaced online days ago, she’s heard confessing that she agreed to marry her husband because he promised to give her 500 Euros every month as a housewife.

She subsequently fumed as she disclosed that her husband spent only Ghc 15,000 on their marriage ceremony.

In a new development, it has been alleged that Nayas’ estranged husband has ejected her from his home and now, Nays has sought asylum from the German government and has been given a place to live and be protected.

And in new footage, Nayas is seen in a place purported to be a refugee camp in Germany with some other women.

Check out the screenshot below