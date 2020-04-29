- Advertisement -

Professional footballer Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor in the series of rant and emotional trauma that his brother Funny Face is going trough has revealed that he is taking him to Togo to stay until he is alright.

Funny Face since yesterday has been throwing shots to his colleagues from the ‘fooling’ industry for trying to kill and prevent him from taking care of his children.

Adebayor yesterday pledged full support for his brother Funny Face in his fight promising to supply him with guns.

In a new post sighted today, Adebayor seeing the emotional trauma his brother Funny Face is going through has stated that he is organizing for a car to come to pick Funny Face to Togo.

He posted: “If my brother from another mother is not happy then I’m not happy please Funny Face I’m going to organize a car to bring you to Togo for you to relax small.”

