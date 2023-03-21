Afia Schwar who shares many deep secrets with Mzbel has dropped another bombshell on the internet about how her former best friend turned sworn enemy allegedly sent Chris Vincent to a juju man because he was publishing negative stories about them.

According to Afia Schwar who sounded very firm in her allegations, Mzbel once confessed to her that she has sent Chris Vincent to a juju man to finish him off for always writing negative kinds of stuff about them on his blog and Facebook page.

After Mzbel made the heavy confession to her, she tried to convince her to join her but she refused because she had already been told by her pastor that the singer wanted to take money from her to spiritually bring her down.

As professed by Afia Schwar, Mzbel requested 50 cedis from her to pay the juju man but she refused after showing strong unwillingness to join her juju agenda.

She claimed she personally likes Chris Vincent and doesn’t want any kind evil to befall him reason she refused to assist Mzbel.

Aside from dropping these claims which Chris Vincent is yet to react to them – She additionally confessed that she personally prayed for Mzbel’s father to die.

The comedienne made this staggering claim on Instagram live in response to Mzbel’s ‘Fufu Funu” diss song which she released in response to Afia’s attacks on her in a recent explosive interview with Zionfelix.

Chris Vincent is a renowned Ghanaian writer, solicitor and professional truth sayer who is the founder of Ghanacelebrities.com.

He’s in the bad books of almost all Ghanaian celebrities because of how he shreds them with his writeups anytime a trending issue about a star pops up.

Mzbel’s yet-to-be-released banger dubbed Fufu Funu is what has brought about all this ‘wahala’.

As we all know, Fufu Funu is one of the names Ghanaians, notably Twene Jonas uses to ridicule the self-styled queen of Ghana comedy.

