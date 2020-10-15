type here...
Afia Schwar also curses lady who called Selly Galley barren and horror

By Mr. Tabernacle
Afia Schwar(L) Henewaa Piesie(M) Selly Galley(R)
Mother of twins and media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has fiercely attacked Henewaa Piesie, the lady who Selly Galley has cursed.

She has also rained on top a generational curse on the said lady for her passing such an insensitive comment on social media.

In a video available to us, Afia Schwar declared that Henewaa will live to testify the curses placed on her life.

Only God knows why she as added her voice to the matter but we live to see. Afia herself in 2019 called a certain woman who was in dire need of a child barren.

She[Afia] called the names of almost all the gods on the earth to close the womb of the woman called Racheal Nana Afia Asare Bediako, the account holder of Those Called Celebs.

So you see she’s not clean either but her mouth wouldn’t keep shut. hmmmm.

In other related news, Henewaa is still going about on social media begging and asking for people to plead with Selly Galley on her behalf after her first apology fell on deaf ears.

READ ALSO; Lady who called Selly Galley barren and horror weeps bitterly as she renders another apology

