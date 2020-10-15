type here...
Lady who called Selly Galley barren and horror weeps bitterly as she renders another apology

By Mr. Tabernacle
Henewaa Piesie and Selly Galley
Henewaa Piesie and Selly Galley
The social media user, Henewaa Piesie who passed a useless comment to actress Selly Galley under her post has called her manager to beg on her behalf.

READ ALSO; Selly Galley curses lady who called her horror and barren

In an audio recording, the cursed lady wept bitterly as if she has just received a call that a relative of hers has passed on to glory.

Regretfully, Piesie has this time reached out to Selly Galley through her manager in an audio recording after the first public apology was ignored by the actress.

READ ALSO: Please forgive me- Lady who called Sally Galley horror and barren apologizes

She pleaded with the Manager of the hurt actress to beg on her behalf as she has tried to DM both Selly and husband praye Tiatia but none is responding.

Adjudicating the audio, it’s evident the lady has regretted her actions and is willing to change and make amends.

LISTEN TO THE AUDIO RECORDING BELOW;

READ ALSO; Photos of Henewaa Piesie, the lady who Selly Galley cursed

Source:GHPAGE

