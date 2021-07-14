- Advertisement -

Controversial Afia Schwarzenegger has waded into the ongoing social media discussion on what is actually happening to repented slay Queen Moesha Buduong.

According to her, Ghanaians, as well as celebrities in the country, are to be blamed for everything that is happening to Moesha.

In a video available, Afia stated that when Moesha came out to openly say she has repented and given her life to Christ, people were trolling her on social media.

She continued saying instead of Ghanaians to sympathise and offer their support they rather saw it as an avenue to spread lies about the whole situation.

Afia who is outspoken on the issue went on further to state that if Moesha dies her blood would be on Ghanaians and celebrities including Kumawood actor turned presenter Akrobeto who sat on his show to mock her repentance.

Watch the video below:

A video of the slay queen looking dirty surfaced on social media yesterday which raised the question of what happened to her.

It was later revealed that she attempted to commit suicide and if not for the timely intervention of some people she would have carried out the act.

She later shared her experiences with the young people who saved her life Nd also revealing she has sold her Range Rover and other properties.