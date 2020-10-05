Akuapem Poloo from nowhere has jumped into the ongoing social media banter between Afia Schwar and former best friend Mzbel.

The now-close friend of Mzbel, Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo already having a beef with Afia Scahwar has revive the heat as she has gone on social media to disgrace her big time.

In a video sighted, the actress and socialite revealed that Afia Schwar bought one of her tops at a cheap price.

According to her, she bought the same top Schwar is wearing in the video below for as low as GHC4 for her son.

Bent on being ignominious, Akuapem Poloo in another video used a twin shirt of Afia which she owns one to clean the floor, a sign that she disregards and rates her to nothing.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian comedienne/television personality Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel have once again been engaged in a hot banter that is shaking grounds.

The two amid their resurrected beef are exposing each other, dropping secrets both shared together when once were best of friends.

The mother of twins, Afia Schwar has in a new post revealed all the bad things her estranged buddy Mzbel.

She said the latter bonked her boyfriend when she left them together in a room.

