Afia Schwar’s beef with Chairman Wontumi has refused to vanish from the internet after it emerged on the internet about two weeks ago.

Recall that after Lawyer Maurice Ampaw vehemently came out to defend Chairman Wontumi for not sleeping with Afia Schwar.

This triggered the socialite to share a video of herself using Antoa and other powerful river gods to curse the NPP bigwig and legal practitioner.

Just this morning also, Afia Schwar shared pictures of herself at Nogokpo to indirectly notify Chairman Wontumi and Lawyer Maurice Ampaw that she’s still on the wicked course of destroying them once and for all.

Earlier this morning, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw and Afia Schwar clashed on radio after the former alleged that he can’t find Afia Schwar to serve her court summons.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw also denied being the first person to break the news that Afia Schwar sleeps with dogs.

On Afia Schwar’s part, she denied ever going into hiding and even gave out the address of her house in Kumasi.

She further alleged that even her twin sons saw Chairman Wontumi with their eyes anytime the politician came to sleep over in her house.

Listen to the audio below…

Since Afia Schwar has threatened never to allow sleeping dogs to lie until Lawyer Maurice Ampaw is able to provide a shred of evidence of her sleeping with dogs. It’s more than clear that their feud is not ending anytime soon.