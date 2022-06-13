- Advertisement -

Over the weekends, Afia Schwar was reportedly arrested for destroying some items at Honey Suckle Pub after getting drunk and refusing to comport herself.

After the video of her nasty self went viral on the internet, a lot of Ghanaians bashed her for refusing to behave as a fully-fledged adult for once.

A follow-up video that also trended on the internet captured the moment she was thrown behind bars after she was reported to the police.

Afia Schwar has finally broken silence on her arrest and according to her, she was never nabbed nor did she destroy anything at Honey Suckle as alleged in the media.

Speaking in a fresh self-made video, Afia Schwar also threw light on her ongoing beef between Chairman Wontumi and Delay.

As professed by the comedienne, she called some NPP bigwigs to put Delay to order when she started throwing subtle shots at her but her plea fell on deaf ears.

She continued that, both Chairman Wontumi and Delay are getting what they deserve because she gave them a grace period and it’s over now.

Meanwhile, Nana Kwaku Bonsam has categorically stated that Afia Schwar’s ill-famed curse on Chairman Wontumi and Lawyer Maurice Ampaw s very potent and might end the lives of two respected men.

Kumchacha, on the other hand, has also trashed Afia Schwar’s curse; Claiming that it’s void and empty therefore Chairman Wontumi should relax and enjoy his life.