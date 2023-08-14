Afia Schwar goes deep into Suzzy Williams’ death and deep accusations against Mcbrown

- Advertisement -

Just last week, late Suzzy Williams’ mother, Madam Cecelia Williams granted an exclusive interview on Number 1 FM’s Adom Mmere show hosted by Evangelist Praise Adu Asare where she made some damning allegations.

The mother of the deceased talented actress firmly stated that some unscrupulous people in the movie industry planned and executed her daughter’s death.

Madam Cecelia Williams also asked Nana Ama McBrown to financially assist her with her rent or she would have to sleep on her daughter’s grave.

She additionally accused some actresses of taking $1000 ( GH¢11,204.34) from her daughter’s funeral.

Prior to this, some people had already tagged Mcbrown as part of the people in the industry believed to be behind Suzzy Williams’ death.

Reacting to these worrying rumours, Afia Schwar has gone live on Tiktok to blast the critics on are on the neck of Nana Ama Mcbrown.

According to Afia Schwar, Ghanaians should give Nana Ama Mcbrown a break because she’s innocent.

She also blasted Suzzy Willaims mother in the course of the TikTok live and fumed that she can go and sleep on her daughter’s grave and nobody cares about that.

Watch the video below to know more…

