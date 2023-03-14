- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger put up a gross act during an Instagram Live Monday where she reacted to Nana Ama McBrown’s move to Media General.

People had a lot to say about McBrown’s decision to part ways with Despite Media and the welcome durbar held for her by her new family.

Many others congratulated and lauded her for taking the bold step to leave UTV, where her reputation and brand was undermined. Others also condemned he switch.

But Afia Schwar who is shameless about anything she does on social media reduced herself to a clown as she stripped half-naked to make jests about the news.

The comedienne and media personality had just returned from swimming and begun to record herself wearing a two-piece Fendi bikini.

In the middle of her rants, she is heard farting loudly as though she had not used the loo for months.

Afia Schwar went on to poke fun at some employees of Media General, particularly those who wore T-shirts with McBrown’s face embossed on them and lined up to receive her as though she was a high-profile dignitary.

She wondered why ace broadcaster Captain Smart could stoop so low to lead the pack and partake in the welcome party despite his pedigree when the same was not done for him when he joined Onua TV in 2021.

Notwithstanding, McBrown witnessed a joyous moment as well as her excited fans who were elated to see her join Onua TV.