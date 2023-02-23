- Advertisement -

Self-styled Queen of GH comedy, Afia Schwar, has gone viral on social media after joining Great Ampong’s “Style biaa bi” challenge in a very conceited way.

In a video that has been spotted on her Tiktok page, Afia Schwar ignored the fact that the song is a gospel tune – And as such, she should be treated with utmost respect since it’s meant to glorify and uplift the greatness of God.

Dancing in her living room, Afia Schwar wore a crop top and biker shorts to twerk and seductively dance to the song.

Although her genitals didn’t show in the video, but it’s very inappropriate to show flesh while glorifying and manifesting the name of God.

Social media users who have come across the video have admonished her for joking with and always trying to chase clout with everything including using the reverence of God.

As suggested by some netizens, Afia Schwar should immediately delete the video if she has shame and respects the almighty.

As of the publication of this article, the video is still available on all her social media pages – It hasn’t been deleted yet despite the negative comments from social media users.

Watch the video below to know more…

