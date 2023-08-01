Video of an African woman hawking water in the streets of Europe causes stir

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

In a heartening display of resilience and determination, a Nigerian woman who has relocated to Europe has captured the attention of netizens on TikTok with her inspiring video.



The trending clip features the smart woman hawking bottles of water in the bustling streets of Europe.



Despite facing criticism for her bold action, the hardworking woman’s entrepreneurial spirit has garnered support from many who appreciate her dedication to making a living and forging a better life.

READ ALSO: Top 10 greatest scams of all time



While the woman’s TikTok video has gained popularity, it also invited criticism from some netizens who have questioned the validity of street hawking in a developed country.



However, it is essential to recognize that entrepreneurship knows no boundaries and can manifest in various forms, even through street vending.

On the other hand, the woman has also received a wave of support from individuals who admired her hardworking lifestyle and respected her drive to make an honest living.



Many have since empathized with her journey, seeing in her a reflection of their struggles and dreams.

READ ALSO: Man arrested for disguising himself as a woman to write law exams for his girlfriend

READ ALSO: Lady weeps and curses her serious boyfriend for marrying another woman