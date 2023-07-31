Lady weeps and curses her serious boyfriend for marrying another woman

- Advertisement -

A Liberian woman, identified as Faith Favour, has called out her alleged boyfriend, Blama Keita, for getting married to another woman.



The heartbroken woman, who is based abroad, took to Facebook on Friday, July 28, to vent her anger at her boyfriend and rained hefty curses on him for betraying her.



She asserted that he will never have peace of mind in his marriage for allegedly hurting her feelings.

She also disclosed that she asked about his relationship with the lady on numerous occasions, but he consistently denied any involvement.

The distraught woman wrote,

“Everything we do on this earth. The almighty God is our judge, so my dear I give you to God in prayer, but if I wrong you anything that I’m looking for in this life I will not succeed in it, it’s better to say the batter truth than the sweet’s lied.

I asked so many times about this girl you deny, I just laughed. I have nothing much to say to you Mr. keita, I will swear you every day of my life for hurting my feeling, for the pain you cause in my life.”

She added, “Congratulations to you Mr. keita, you really think that you will hurt someone feeling and have peace in your life never, all this while you lied to me, hmm I’m speechless at this moment, but let me remind you wicked man. You will never have a peace of mind in this marriage, unless I have bad intentions for you that’s the only way you will go free.”

See her posts below…

