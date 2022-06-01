- Advertisement -

Clearly, Afia Schwar’s ongoing beef with Delay is not ending anytime soon because she keeps throwing indirect shades at the TV presenter/radio show host with the slightest opportunity she gets.

The gasbag celebrity has once again landed a heavy punch on Delay’s face by sharing a cute video of her newly adopted girls.

Recall that three days ago, Afia Schwar mocked Delay as a barren woman who has woefully failed in life because at her advanced age she has neither children nor a man of her own.

She further blasted Delay to try paying school fees before she comes at her because they are not on the same level at the moment.

To add insult to injury, Afia Schwar has shown the face of these her new “children” for the first time on the internet.

In the video, the little angles were enjoying their sleep in their well-decorated room.

As disclosed by Afia Schwar, the names of these two kids are Osikani Kaakyire Asikafuor Agude3 Nhyira and they are her bundle of joy.

She captioned the lovely video as;

This is what I live for.. my children.

After months of hiding the most beautiful thing in my life becos of how shallow some people think…

I present to you my daughters Osikani Kaakyire and her baby sister, my bundle of joy Asikafuor Agude3 Nhyira.

I bless God for their lives and I miss them.

5 down, 5 more to go…Blessed New Month Schwaralewas.

Afia Schwar has been a thorn in the flesh for Delay ever since they parted ways as friends. This is the umpteenth time they are fighting on the internet – And predictably, they will fight again in the future.