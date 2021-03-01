Afia Schwar’s son’s girlfriend seen all loved up with another guy in new video

- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger’s son James Ian Geiling Hedeergen may be walking around with a bruised ego after a new video shows his girlfriend all lovey-dovey with another guy.

In a new video, the lady named Naa Koshie who apparently is now James’ ex-girlfriend was seen having some private time with another guy.

Naa Koshie decided to go with a chocolate flavour this time around as she was seen loved up with her dark looking boyfriend.

After bedroom pictures of himself and his ex came out, James’ mum, Afia Schwarzenegger, commented on one of the many posts on social media capturing the story that her son had broken up with Naa.

Afia Schwarzenegger took to her Instagram a day ago, and in a video mentioned that her mixed-race sons are out of the league of girls born and bred in Ghana.

The comedienne claimed that her sons will only date and end up marrying ladies whose parents have made quite a living for themselves in the diaspora.

Meanwhile, Naa Koshie seems to have moved on as per the new video she found herself someone else.