type here...
GhPage Entertainment Afia Schwar's son's girlfriend seen all loved up with another guy in...
Entertainment

Afia Schwar’s son’s girlfriend seen all loved up with another guy in new video

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Afia-Schwarzenegger-son
Afia-Schwarzenegger-son
- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger’s son James Ian Geiling Hedeergen may be walking around with a bruised ego after a new video shows his girlfriend all lovey-dovey with another guy.

In a new video, the lady named Naa Koshie who apparently is now James’ ex-girlfriend was seen having some private time with another guy.

Naa Koshie decided to go with a chocolate flavour this time around as she was seen loved up with her dark looking boyfriend.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

After bedroom pictures of himself and his ex came out, James’ mum, Afia Schwarzenegger, commented on one of the many posts on social media capturing the story that her son had broken up with Naa.

Afia Schwarzenegger took to her Instagram a day ago, and in a video mentioned that her mixed-race sons are out of the league of girls born and bred in Ghana.

The comedienne claimed that her sons will only date and end up marrying ladies whose parents have made quite a living for themselves in the diaspora.

Meanwhile, Naa Koshie seems to have moved on as per the new video she found herself someone else.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, March 1, 2021
Accra
haze
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
70 %
3.2mph
20 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News