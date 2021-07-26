type here...
Afia Schwarzenegger fires Wendy Shay for disrespecting her
Afia Schwarzenegger fires Wendy Shay for disrespecting her

By Qwame Benedict
Afia Schwarzenegger-Wendy Shay
Controversial and self-acclaimed Queen of Comedy Afia Schwarzenegger has started a new beef a few days after she got into an earlier fight with Ayisha Modi.

This time around, Afia Schwar has directed her attack on RuffTown signee Wendy Shay describing her as a failure in the music industry.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, not only is Wendy a failure in the industry but she is also a drug addict.

So Afia posted a video doing an advert for a product on her page and was jamming to Wendy Shay’s ‘Stevie Wonder’ featuring Shatta Wale.

A netizen commented on the post telling her that the song she was listening to was from Wendy Shay and that is it for him.

But Afia clapped back in the comment section saying she was enjoying the song because of Shatta Wale and not because of Wendy Shay who is a failure and a drug addict.

See screenshot of the post below:

Afia Schwar
Source:Ghpage

