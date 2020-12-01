Afia Schwarzenegger and Medikal set to drop a banger titled ‘Pandemic’

type here...
By Mr. Tabernacle
Afia Schwar and Medikal
Afia Schwar and Medikal
According to a cover art sighted on social media, controversial media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger and award-winning rapper Medikal are set to drop a Christmas banger.

The song dubbed ‘Pandemic’ produced by Schwar Music by reports will be released soon on all digital platforms for music lovers to enjoy. Ghana is about to witness the ‘craziest’ tune of 2020.

Apparently, Emelia Brobbey set the trend, Hajia4Real followed suit and, now Afia Schwar has joined the game. Well, we can’t say much since it’s her first song. Let’s see how it goes after it’s released.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE COVER ART BELOW;

Afia Schwar and Medikal-Pandemic
Afia Schwar and Medikal-Pandemic

This 2020 errh! We surely can’t forget the surprises it came with.

Source:GHPAGE

