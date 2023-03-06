type here...
African woman cries over lack of men to marry in Canada

By Armani Brooklyn
African woman cries over lack of men to marry in Canada
This is not the first time an African woman in the diaspora has complained about such but all these women are not ready to fly men from their motherlands to their current country of stay for marriage.


As revealed by these women, all the abroad are always busy with work instead of finding love.

In a video going viral on social media, this woman believed to be in her early 30s filmed herself crying about how difficult it is to find love in Canada.


According to her, the majority of them have to find their way back to Africa to find partners.

She called other Africans living in other parts of Canada to testify to her claims because that seems to be the case the country in general.


The video has since generated massive reactions as social media users trooped to the comment section to express their thoughts.

Watch the video below to know more…

@glowwriyahbackupaccount

Wahala for who no get husband in Canada.. ???? #loveincanada

? original sound – Gloria of Canada BackupAccount

Below are some of the comments gathered under the video;

iv_bs_zla said, “I don’t think people are interested in marriage these days. Especially in the western world.”

iam_donchasy1 said, “Everyone is busy here!
And most African Ladies here are looking for men that are already made. That’s rare my dear. Men Dey, e just depend on Wetin you really dey find ?”.

faithydaduchess said, “Date other nationalities here if Nigerian men are scarce! If it leads to marriage, cool. If not, make beautiful memories. Open your mind and networks. Nigerian ladies do find love here. ?????”.

moussasson said, “The reality is most people don’t want to commit to responsibilities these days because what ever they are supposed to get in marriage they are getting it without getting married. You live with a guy that’s not your husband for several years some times you even get pregnant for him and give him children’. Out of wedlock? Where are your parents? Isn’t that fornication? When we do the right things good things will surely come our way. I know lots of good men in Toronto that are single, Nigerians and non- Nigerians.”

emerie__chris said, “Husband Dey everywhere but many of these Nigerian women abroad are nothing to write home about ….?”.

chichi_cleo said, “??it’s same everywhere. Good men are generally hard to find , it’s not based on location. I met my husband here in canada – Toronto specifically, dated for a year and half and then got married . ? and I know a few people that met their husbands here as well.”

