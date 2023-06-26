African woman flaunts her disabled hubby online after receiving Australian citizenship

- Advertisement -

A woman, identified as Princess Suzzy-Eling, was moved to tears as she appreciated her husband after receiving her Australian citizenship.

She took to her social media page to share a video of the emotional moment she expressed deep gratitude to her husband for his continuous support.



Princess, who tied the knot with her husband in 2018, was seen kneeling before him as she showered him with thanks and praises.

She acknowledged that she couldn’t have obtained Australian citizenship without his support and assistance, and described him as an ‘angel in human body’.

Sharing the video on TikTok, she wrote,

“I got soo emotional after receiving my Australian citizenship. I thanked my husband deeply from my heart for being a supportive husband throughout our marriage.I couldn’t do this without God and my husband. He is an angel in human body.I love him soo much and my prayers is too spent more quality years together.”

Watch the video below to know more…

