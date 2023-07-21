type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsAfter 30 years, DNA test reveals husband isn't the biological father of...
News

After 30 years, DNA test reveals husband isn’t the biological father of ‘his son’

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
After 30 years, DNA test reveals husband isn't the biological father of 'his son'
- Advertisement -

A 30-year-old man has taken to social media to lament bitterly after uncovering his mother’s paternity fraud.


The young man, identified on Twitter with the handle @EnergyEqual, revealed that he just discovered the man he believed to be his father all this while is not his biological parent.

READ ALSO: Guy weeps after finding out that the ashawo he wanted to book is his serious girlfriend (Video)

After 30 years, DNA test reveals husband isn't the biological father of 'his son'


Although he didn’t reveal details of how he found out, he noted that the situation has left him depressed, and he is unsure how to cope with having her as his mother.


This is depressing for me. God, please help me. Finding out daddy is not my father after 30 years, God! Mummy why? How do I continue this life having you as a mother?” he wrote on Twitter.

See his post below…

READ ALSO: Ex-boyfriend shoots current fiancé of ex-girlfriend and later shoots himself to death

After 30 years, DNA test reveals husband isn't the biological father of 'his son'

READ ALSO: Watch as ladies go naked on TikTok for likes and gifts

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Friday, July 21, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    80.7 ° F
    80.7 °
    80.7 °
    75 %
    3.2mph
    100 %
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    78 °
    Sun
    78 °
    Mon
    79 °
    Tue
    81 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways