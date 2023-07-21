After 30 years, DNA test reveals husband isn’t the biological father of ‘his son’

- Advertisement -

A 30-year-old man has taken to social media to lament bitterly after uncovering his mother’s paternity fraud.



The young man, identified on Twitter with the handle @EnergyEqual, revealed that he just discovered the man he believed to be his father all this while is not his biological parent.

Although he didn’t reveal details of how he found out, he noted that the situation has left him depressed, and he is unsure how to cope with having her as his mother.



This is depressing for me. God, please help me. Finding out daddy is not my father after 30 years, God! Mummy why? How do I continue this life having you as a mother?” he wrote on Twitter.

