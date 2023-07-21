Watch as ladies go naked on TikTok for likes and gifts

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Sadly, nudity has been tagged as body positivity and anyone who tries to fight against the current trend of nudity on the various social media platform is described as an enemy of wokeness.

Gone were the days women respected and preserved their bodies – But now, it seems about 99% of ladies are addicted to sharing half-naked or completely naked pictures of themselves on social media.

The emergence of TikTok has worsened the case because women now get easily paid for going nude.

A new worrying trend on TikTok which needs to be immediately addressed is how ladies now deliberately challenge themselves to go naked on the video-sharing platform to garner likes and gifts.

In a trending shirt video, a set of ladies decided to show their nudity to the whole world just for likes and gifts.

Click on this LINK to watch the video below to know more…

