Ex-boyfriend shoots current fiancé of ex-girlfriend and later shoots himself to death

A bitter ex-boyfriend who couldn’t stand the sight of her ex-girlfriend’s new lover has done the unthinkable.

Apparently, the ex-boyfriend stormed the mini-restaurant where his ex-girlfriend and new lover were enjoying a good meal to commit murder and suicide simultaneously.

A video of the heart-rendering scene that has surfaced online shows the bitter ex-boyfriend first shooting the new boyfriend to death and later shooting himself in the head.

The lady looked helpless throughout the whole ordeal as no one wanted to risk his or her life to intervene.

Below are how some social media users have reacted to the sad trending video.

@North_K_Renzel for instance commented – The lady go go dey plus someone else and be leaving a happy life after. Never be an emotional thinker

@ElPrimerotm – She will probably get a new man and move on. What a waste of lives just because of love .

@KobbyWenger – You owe no grudge to any man who f.cks your partner with your partners intents. You should rather understand your partner did that without considering your feelings. Let whoever she cheated on you with stay away from the convo. Deal with her not him!!!

@dkbghana – So Dude killed the prize chaser and killed himself also a prize chaser to leave the prize for another prize chaser to chase it?

@benjaminay2 – I don’t wanna sound the weird one out here but how the guy fell after shooting himself looks kinda suspicious to me. A bullet to your head and it’s like he fell out of his own will and too quickly.

@CoccoSofiaa – This girl might never recover I’m numb watching this

Watch the video below to know more…

This girl might never recover I’m numb watching this — Sof ?? (@CoccoSofiaa) July 20, 2023

