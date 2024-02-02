After bortos and hips enlargement, Mcbrown allegedly goes for lips fillers to look more young and beautiful (Video)

- Advertisement -

Actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown has been accused of enhancing the size of her lips just to look more appealing.

According to a set of critics online, the veteran actress has enhanced her lips judging from their sizes after her return from abroad.

As alleged, the screen goddess purposely travelled to enhance her lips just like she did to her bortos and hips a few years ago.

Recall that in August 2022, Mcbrown finally responded to reports that she has undergone a plastic surgery procedure to enhance her buttocks.

As stated by her, every individual needs to go through maintenance while growing.

READ ALSO: “She wasn’t bathing” – Dr Grace Boadu’s pastor boyfriend reveals the secret of how the herbal practitioner died

Speaking at a seminar organized by Glitz Africa in Kumasi, Nana Ama Mcbrown owned to getting a liposuction procedure and said she was not ashamed of her decision.

While explaining, the popular actress used the analogy that even cars need maintenance, hence, humans also need that.

She noted that once an individual has used a car for some time and some parts are worn out, the person gets new parts to replace the old parts.

“Liposuction, I am saying it and I am not shy because if you are growing and you are comfortable and you have the resources and you are healthy, you still need maintenance,” she said.

“If you buy a car in the year 2000 and you ride it till 2002, can’t you change some parts or even spray it?” Nana Ama McBrown quizzed.

Nana Ama McBrown further stated that if any lady has the financial capability and her health status will allow her and she wants to go for liposuction, the person should happily do so.

Live a life that makes you comfortable,” the actress advised.

READ ALSO: Osofo Bible Nokwafo threatens to drop all the deep and dirty secrets about Dr Grace Boadu’s family if… (Video)

READ ALSO: Video of the over a million dollars Kumasi mansion with more than 10 cars of Dr Grace Boadu pops up