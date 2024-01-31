type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsVideo of the over a million dollar Kumasi mansion with more than...
News

Video of the over a million dollar Kumasi mansion with more than 10 cars of Dr Grace Boadu pops up

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Video of the over a million dollar Kumasi mansion with more than 10 cars of Dr Grace Boadu pops up
- Advertisement -

Amidst the outpouring of condolences and tributes for the late Dr Grace Boadu, a video capturing the grandeur of her Kumasi mansion has surfaced online to shed light on the opulent lifestyle she enjoyed.

The footage which is now circulating on social media shows her sprawling storey building that stood tall in her neighborhood.

In the video, Dr. Grace Boadu’s mansion is surrounded by a vast and impeccably tiled compound, that exudes an air of affluence.

READ ALSO: I’m married to my teacher, he’s the one who sponsored me in school – Video of Dr Grace Boadu talking about her hubby resurfaces

I'm married to my teacher, he's the one who sponsored me in school - Video of Dr Grace Boadu talking about her hubby resurfaces


As seen, there are over 10 cars strategically parked in the compound to symbolize the late herbalist’s success and prosperity.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon


The fleet of vehicles includes luxurious models such as a Range Rover, Land Cruiser, and other smaller saloon cars, emphasizing the magnitude of her achievements.

As Ghanaians continue to mourn the passing of a respected figure in alternative healthcare, the video of Dr. Grace Boadu’s mansion provides a visual testament to the success she attained in her lifetime.

READ ALSO: Video of Dr Grace Boadu’s ‘husband’ praising her pops up; Was she truly married before her death?

READ ALSO: Video of Dr Grace Boadu’s ‘husband’ praising her pops up; Was she truly married before her death?

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Accra
few clouds
82.3 ° F
82.3 °
82.3 °
70 %
1.9mph
13 %
Wed
87 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more