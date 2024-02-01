type here...
Osofo Bible Nokwafo threatens to drop all the deep and dirty secrets about Dr Grace Boadu’s family if… (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
The founder and general overseer of International Power Praise Chapel, Rev Kingsley Gymafi aka Osofo Bible Nokwafo has spoken for the first time following the death of Dr Grace Boadu

Recall that earlier yesterday, GhPage published an article about how Osofo Bible Nokwafo was sacked from Dr Grace Boadu’s family house when he went to sympathize with them.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Kessben FM, Osofo Bible Nokwafo disclosed that if any of her family members dared to publicly accuse him of having a hand in the death of their daughter.

He would also be forced to drop a lot of dirty secrets which would tarnish the family’s image.

According to Osofo Bible Nokwafo who spoke with Akuoku Kwarteng, he has a lot of voice recordings on his phone which contain coded information about the people who planned and plotted the death of Dr Grace Boadu.

Going forward, Osofo Bible Nokwafo also stated that, he’s not an opportunist as many people have labelled him to be.

He explained that he had acculaumted a lot of wealth before meeting late Dr Grace Boadu hence there’s no way he depended on her for financial help.

Source:GHpage

