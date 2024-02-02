type here...
“She wasn’t bathing” – Dr Grace Boadu’s pastor boyfriend reveals the secret of how the herbal practitioner died

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
The founder and general overseer of International Power Praise Chapel, Rev Kingsley Gymafi aka Osofo Bible Nokwafo has spoken for the first time following the death of Dr Grace Boadu

Recall that two days ago, GhPage published an article about how Osofo Bible Nokwafo was sacked from Dr Grace Boadu’s family house when he went to sympathize with them.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Kessben FM, Osofo Bible Nokwafo disclosed that Dr Grace Boadu wasn’t bathing when she slipped, fell and died – Which is contrary to the earlier account given by her family members.

According to Osofo Bible Nokwafo, Dr Grace slipped, fell and died when she was leaving the toilet area of her bathroom to the area where her jacuzzi is placed.

He further emphatically explained that Dr Grace wasn’t bathing because nothing at the accident scene showed that she was in the process of bathing when the unfortunate incident happened.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

