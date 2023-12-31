Afua Aduonum to pay Ghc 7,792 to Guinness World Records; Here’s why

- Advertisement -

Last Thursday, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum completed 126 hours and 52 minutes of the singing marathon she started on December 24, 2023, in her attempt to break the 11-year-old Guinness World Record set by the Indian, Sunil Waghmare.



Following her outstanding feat, a lot of Ghanaians are waiting for Guinness World Records to either disqualify or crown her as the new Sing-A-Thon world champion.



But unfortunately, we all have to wait for at least 13 weeks unless Afua Aduonum pays Ghc 7,792 to Guinness World Records for Priority Evidence Review.

“Once you have completed the record attempt and submitted your evidence, you can purchase our Priority Evidence Review service. You will jump the queue and find out the outcome of your record attempt sooner,” they say on their website.

Applicants would have to pay £350, or $650 or €440 GHC 7,792 (plus VAT where applicable) for Priority Evidence Review service for existing titles.

“It’s fast: After we have received all your evidence, it will be reviewed within five working days (as opposed to the usual 12 weeks),” they added.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

“It’s worth it if you can’t wait 12 weeks to find out if you are Officially Amazing,” they added.

Initially, when Aduonum announced her attempt to break the individual Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon, many assumed it was a joke.



But as the attempt gathered momentum, and traditional and social media spread the news, interest in the attempt heightened and many trooped to the venue at the Akwaaba Village in Accra to see and hear her sing.

READ ALSO: Massive jubilation as Guinness World Records officially recognizes Afua Aduonum’s Sing-A-Thon attempt

Aduonum’s 126 hours, is aimed to break the record set by Waghmare in 2012. Waghmare sang for 105 hours.

Aduonum started her attempt in Accra on December 24, 2023, and had hoped to continue till noon on December 29, but was advised by her medical support team to end her attempt around 7:00 am due to worries about how much more stress her body could take.

While her supporters are optimistic that she would break the record because she sang for many hours beyond the current record time, that decision is the sole preserve of the Guinness World Records review team after she has submitted her attempt.

The organisation has an elaborate requirement for submitting attempts, and applicants would have to strictly follow the rules, failure to follow the step-by-step process of submission could result in a rejection.

And according to Guinness World Records, standard reviews take 12 weeks to conclude, but applicants can choose priority review which takes five working days, but comes at a cost.

READ ALSO: Guinness World Records speaks as Afua Aduonum unofficially breaks Sing-A-Thon record

Meanwhile, as revealed by Afua during an interview on UTV last night, she’s yet to submit her attempt because her team is putting the evidence together.

Hopefully, she and her team will submit the attempt next week and they will be making a standard submission.



Once Guinness World Records receives the attempt, it would take another 12 weeks before their decision is known.

READ ALSO: Guinness World Records officially reveals the current state of Afua Aduonum’s Sing-A-Thon record