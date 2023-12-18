This is unacceptable; Afua Asantewaa Aduonum scolds Rex Omar for leaking her Sing-A-Thon track list to the public – PHOTO

- Advertisement -

Recall ghpage.com breaking the news on Rex Omar, the GHAMRO chairman citing reasons to stop Afua’s challenge should she and her team refuse to do the ‘right’ thing by submitting to them the list of songs she’ll perform.

Afua Asantewaa and her team submitted the official list of songs to Rex Omar, Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organization, GHAMRO but she’s clearly not happy with the aftermath.

After receiving the documents, Rex Omar decided to take it to social media to announce it for everyone to see that Afua has done the right thing which certainly did not sit well with her as his actions breached confidentiality.

According to a comment from Afua on the said post which has since been deleted, what Rex Omar did was unacceptable as the document is supposed to be confidential and kept from the reach of the masses.

Netizens has once again jumped to support Asantewaa as she chastise the chairman who is supposed to know better than what he did.

As per the challenge guidelines, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has to sing more than 3,200 songs from Ghana in 117 hours as the old record stands at 105 hours since 2012.

She can only repeat a song after the fourth hour, and each song she performs cannot go longer than two minutes.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum Sing A-Thon for the Guinness World Record for longest singing marathon by an individual challenge is scheduled for Sunday, December 24, 2023, through Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

The Ghana Tourism Authority has officially confirmed and agreed to host the Guinness World Records Record Attempt- Longest Singing Marathon Individual at the AKWAABA VILLAGE located at Airport, Accra.