Entertainment

Afua Asantewaa shows support to Chef Faila as she embarks on a Guinness World Record for longest cooking hours

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Budding Ghanaian journalist and event organizer, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has sent a heartfelt message to Ghanaian chef Faila Abdul Razak as she also attempts to break the record for the longest cook-a-thon after she recently completed her attempt for the Guinness World Record attempt for the longest sing-a-thon.

In the message shared on her instagram handle, the broadcaster wished the renowned chef strength as she attempted to break the cook-a-thon record of Irish chef Alan Fisher, who cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes.

Mrs Aduonum further stated that she was behind her. Below is the message: I wish for you all the strength and resilience in your attempt to break this cook-a-thon record. I am behind you, Ghana is behind you. @failaabdulrazak.

Faila has already achieved over 35 hours as at when this article was published and still moving with no signs of stopping anytime soon.

