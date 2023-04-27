Some students of the Afua Kobi Ampem Senior High School Engineering Club have once again made the school proud after designing a jet plane.

In a video sighted on social media, the members of the club showed how the process of them creating the aircraft started.

The team later took the plane which we are informed is a Naval Maritime Patrol Aircraft out to the field to test fly it and to the amazement of the few people gathered there the plane flew without any problem.

Watch the video below:

This isn’t the first time the Engineering club of the school is creating something that could be of benefit to the country in future.

In May 2022, they designed a drone and flew it for a distance of 1KM during the visit of the Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum to their school.

The minister who was amazed by what he had seen applauded the eight members who worked on the project.

Check out some comments from netizens below:

DISWAY: “All our schools must turn to technical and kids must be doing practicals and stop drawing and labeling of tilapia and the rest of unwanted stuff ??”

Derrickmanfredgil: “very impressive this is what builds a nation. God bless our homeland Ghana ?? and make our nation great and strong”

Wonderabedi: “But out wicked leaders won’t ever support them”

Diq Majga: “Students like these need to further their education abroad.Well done?”

Davidaddai758: “Dis wat a serious country need not maths and science quiz”

