Ghanaian rapper Micheal Owusu Addo known to many as Sarkodie has challenged his colleague Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale to a boxing match.

The two Ghanaian superstars have a long-standing unsettled issue which even broke their friendship.

But according to Sarkodie there is a way to settle their issues once and for all and that is for him to enter into the ring with Shatta Wale for a boxing fight.

He threw out this challenge to Shatta Wale after he made an appearance at the Bukom boxing arena last Sunday to witness a bout involving some boxers.

Sarkodie was asked to share his opinion on what he had seen so far at the event in his capacity as a superstar.

Sarkodie acknowledged his joy at attending the boxing match and added that he will be coming to witness more fights going forward.

When asked about his boxing skills, Sarkodie mentioned Shatta Wale and stated they might arrange a contest to demonstrate their abilities.

Watch the video below:

