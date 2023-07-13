type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsAgogo: Teacher butchered to death for chasing another man's girlfriend
News

Agogo: Teacher butchered to death for chasing another man’s girlfriend

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Agogo: Teacher butchered to death for chasing another man's girlfriend
- Advertisement -

A Basic School teacher at Asante Akyem Agogo in the Ashanti Region has been brutally killed for allegedly pursuing another man’s girlfriend.

The victim, Maxwell Opoku, 37, was reportedly attacked by an unknown masked man on the night of Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

He succumbed to his injuries at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Maxwell Opoku, who worked as a teacher at Saint Augustin R/C Junior High School in Agogo, was assaulted by the unidentified assailant shortly after meeting a 22-year-old seamstress near the school at around 9:00 pm on that fateful day.

READ ALSO: Nana Agradaa accuses Despite of orchestrating her arrest; Insults and drops heavy allegations

According to witnesses, the teacher screamed in pain, crying out for help as he was being attacked. Those who rushed to the scene found him lying in a pool of blood.

The suspect inflicted multiple machete wounds on Maxwell Opoku, targeting his head, hands, and other parts of his body.

It has been reported that the teacher had previously received threats from an unidentified individual regarding his relationship with the young seamstress.

Enock Asiedu, the Assembly member for Agogo Obuase Electoral Area, confirmed the incident and stated that the police have initiated an investigation into the matter. He further mentioned that the girl involved has been apprehended by the police to aid in the investigation.

READ ALSO: Village chief whipped by his people for stealing money meant for the construction of wells

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Thursday, July 13, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    78 ° F
    78 °
    78 °
    83 %
    1.8mph
    23 %
    Fri
    82 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    80 °
    Mon
    79 °
    Tue
    76 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways