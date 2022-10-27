- Advertisement -

Embattled Evangelist Patricia Aseidu, also known as Nana Agradaa, has visited the Bojo beach in Accra to take a cleansing bath after her release from custody.

The self-styled preacher had spent two weeks on remand following her arrest over alleged money doubling scam and a second case brought again her by the police subsequently.

In the first case, Nana Agradaa had been granted GH¢50,000 bail on 17 October 2022 with three sureties who must be civil servants earning not less than GH¢2,000 monthly.

She was granted GH¢150,000 bail on October 24 in the second, with three sureties of whom one must be justified with landed property.

In an Instagram live video in circulation, Nana Agradaa was seen at the Bojo beach going for cleansing – a cultural practice most people do when released from prison.

The founder of the Heaven Way Church at Weija noted that will make time and hold a proper live session on the “Gram to thank God for coming out from jail.

“This is a short live (video) to thank God, and as you can see, I am at the beach. We are here for cleansing on the beach.

“When people go through problems and go to jail after being released, they have to go to the beach and cleanse themselves of all the bad luck. Currently, we are at Bojo Beach. Let me show you the beach. That is the beach over there,” she disclosed.

The traditional priestess turned evangelist was arrested for allegedly swindling members of her church.

Her cases have been adjourned to November 10 and 15, 2022 respectively.

She has been directed to deposit her passport at the court registry and also report to the police every Wednesday.