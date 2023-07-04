Agradaa’s husband reacts to claims of dumping his wife for her best friend

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Pastor Eric Oduro Koranteng, the husband of Nana Agradaa has finally reacted to the trending reports of dumping his wife for her best friend who was once the women’s fellowship leader for Heaven’s Way Chapel.

The rumours that Pastor Eric Oduro Koranteng has dumped Nana Agradaa for Aunty Mercy went rife on social media after the former fetish priestess shared a series of videos of herself ranting and cursing her supposed rival.

In one of the videos, emotional Nana Agradaa alleged that Aunty Mercy secretly took her husband’s number and started texting and calling him without her consent.

She additionally claimed that Aunty Mercy has been sending her husband money, hence, she strongly believes that’s her ploy to snatch him from her.

Clearing the air on this worrisome saga, Pastor Eric Oduro Koratneg has emphatically stated that the relationship he has with Aunty Mercy doesn’t go beyond a simple “HI and HELLO’.

Speaking in an interview, the man of God confirmed speculations that Aunty Mercy has been sending him money.

But later explained that Aunty Mercy sent him the money with no malicious or ulterior motive.

Watch the video below to know more…

