Moment Agradaa’s junior pastors beat Owusu Bempah’s junior pastor inside her church (Video)

Nana Agradaa’s church premises turned into a boxing arena after his junior pastors pounced on Owusu Bempah’s former junior pastor, Mannaseh The Game Changer.

As we all know, Nana Agradaa and Manasseh once traded heavy insults on social media which escalated into a whole bloodshed beef.

Manasseh and Nana Agradaa’s beef followed after the former fetish priestess who now claims to be a woman of God fought with Rev Owusu Bempah in a Rambo style.

Well, Nana Agradaa has made peace with Manasseh behind the scenes – Reaosn the aspiring senior pastor made an appearance at Heaven’s Way Chapel.

Unfortunately, Manasseh was welcomed with severe beatings as Nana Agradaa’s junior pastors landed heavy blows and slaps on him.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Manasseh was attacked by Nana Agradaa’s junior pastors.

Apparently, Nana Agradaa’s junior pastors have been waiting for a time like this all their lives and Manasseh willingly delivered himself to them.

