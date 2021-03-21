- Advertisement -

Season 4 of TV3 Date Rush is ongoing and one of the ladies on the show goes by the name Aisha and she is already trending online.

From all indications, Ayisha is a free-spirited person who is a bit raunchy but nothing prepared Ghanaians for the photos of her that are trending online.

Several photos of the lady who is semi-n*de and even completely n*de in others have hit online and Ghanaians are reacting like crazy.

It’s unclear if Aisha is a call girl or she is just a n*dist but something definitely is not right with the photos fast trending online.

Well, check out the photos below and draw your own conclusions below

Well, damn!! These girls are doing the most lately.