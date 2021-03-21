type here...
GhPage Entertainment Raw Bedroom photos of Aisha of Date Rush fame hit online
Entertainment

Raw Bedroom photos of Aisha of Date Rush fame hit online

By RASHAD
Aisha of Date Rush Season 4
Aisha of Date Rush Season 4
- Advertisement -

Season 4 of TV3 Date Rush is ongoing and one of the ladies on the show goes by the name Aisha and she is already trending online.

From all indications, Ayisha is a free-spirited person who is a bit raunchy but nothing prepared Ghanaians for the photos of her that are trending online.

SEE ALSO: Asuma Banda’s son arrested for breaking into his father’s mansion (Photos)

Several photos of the lady who is semi-n*de and even completely n*de in others have hit online and Ghanaians are reacting like crazy.

It’s unclear if Aisha is a call girl or she is just a n*dist but something definitely is not right with the photos fast trending online.

Well, check out the photos below and draw your own conclusions below

SEE ALSO: First photos/videos from the wedding ceremony of Richard Agu & his new girlfriend

Well, damn!! These girls are doing the most lately.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, March 21, 2021
Accra
light rain
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
4.2mph
20 %
Mon
87 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News