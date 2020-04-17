- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger, the loudmouth Ghanaian social media critic broke the news today about supposed divorce proceedings initiated by Dr. Kwaku Oteng against his wife, Akua GMB.

Well, social media users are still digging for more information on this alleged divorce and already Ghpage.com has sighted one evidence that could back Afia’s claims.

Today, 17th April 2020 is the birthday of Dr. Kwaku Oteng and as loving as she has always been in times like this, Akua GMB decided to snub her husband.

Instead, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah aka Akua GMB decided to celebrate her last born daughter whose birthday falls on the same day with her husband.

Akua GMB celebrates her daughter

Besides that post, Akua GMB who is online the whole has intentionally refused to even say a word about her husband while others celebrate him.

Further checks on her Instagram page also shows that she has deleted all photos of her husband from her Instagram page.

We can’t wholeheartedly confirm that these are enough proof that they have divorced but we can only say there is something going on that the public and fans of both Akua and the millionaire do not know about.

Ghpage.com is monitoring the turn of events between Dr. Kwaku Oteng and his 4th wife, Akua Ghana Most Beautiful and we will keep you updated.