GhPageEntertainmentAkua Saucy threatens to share unclothed photos of the Guy who leaked...
Entertainment

Akua Saucy threatens to share unclothed photos of the Guy who leaked her’s

By Mr. Tabernacle
It’s payback time. After getting her to trend for the wrong reasons, Akua Saucy has threatened to also drop compromising photos of the guy who leaked her photos and videos.

It is established that a tweep with the handle @Kwaby_Skrilla splashed the Slay Queen’s images online.

The guy, @Kwaby Skrilla was reportedly giving Akua Saucy Ghc50 for her unclothed pics every day. He, unfortunately, leaked them over a misunderstanding.

According to the infamy Twitter Influencer, she’s going to, in the same means, share all the unclad photo of the guy at exactly 6 pm today.

Social media users are waiting for her to follow through on her attack. Making the announcement, Saucy wrote, “I’m dropping his nudes at 6 pm. Do me I do you”.

Source:GHPAGE

