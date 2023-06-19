Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has finally revealed the reason behind the leak of her nude video that took over social media trends years ago.

In the video, Akuapem Poloo was seen without clothes, lying on a mattress in her room, with her body visibly dirty.

It was an incredibly embarrassing moment for her, and she has now shed light on how the video came to be leaked.

According to her, the video was released by a friend out of bitterness after she refused to include her in the infamous Cardi B ‘meet and greet’ event.

She explained that she had been given tickets to the event and her friend had requested one, but she refused to give her one.

This refusal apparently angered her friend, leading her to leak the video that she had secretly taken without Akuapem Poloo’s knowledge.

Explaining why she was looking dirty in the video during an interview with Felicia Osei on ONUA FM, the actress stated that they had just finished a dance marathon on TikTok and she was just about to take her bath when her friend recorded her.

It’s important to note that this information is based on the claims made by Akuapem Poloo herself regarding the incident.

