“I can’t stay for three years without having sexual intercourse” – Akuapem Poloo

By Mr. Tabernacle
Akuapem Poloo converts to Islam
Akuapem Poloo has sparked another social media conversation in her latest interview granted on ZionFelix TV.

The Islam convert has established that she can’t stay for 3 years or more without having a man inside her thus having sex.

The socialite expressed that though she is not a sex addict staying 3 years chaste is definitely a big NO for her, she can’t.

Akuapem Poloo made these remarks while recounting her days in prison and the sad scenes and hardships she encountered during those trying times.

According to her, people in prison are stripped off all their freedom and privacy. Thus, inmates are forced to engage in certain activities forcefully.

The mother of one recounted moments she remembers inmates were forced to bathe twice every day and sleep at given times whether they feel sleepy or not.

She also through the interview advised the public to desist from any activity that could put them behind bars stating that prison is not a comfortable place to be.

    Source:GHPAGE

