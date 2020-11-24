type here...
Akuffo Addo will bring Ghana a special blessing in his next term in office- Rev. Owusu Bempah prophesies

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Akuffo Addo Owusu Bempah
Akuffo Addo Owusu Bempah
Rev. Owusu Bempah is back again prophesying and this time he took time to speak to Ghpage about his latest vision.

The founder of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry has received his fair share of bashing after excerpts from interviews he granted in the recent past showed that he had contradicted himself in his prophecy about the US elections.

In one video, the man of God was heard declaring emphatically that Trump was going to lose in the polls because God himself had dethroned him over his pride and disobedience.

In another footage which was taken at his church, the prophet said that Trump would emerge winner of the elections because he had done what was spiritually expedient to move God to overturn his decision.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Ghpage’s Rashad, Rev. Owusu Bempah mentioned that his statement about Trump winning was just an assertion.

The man of God referred to as an NPP pastor said that there were a number of references in the Bible to prove that God is a compassionate God and stated that He could have forgiven Trump and retained him as President.

He affirmed that his earlier statement about Trump losing was the prophecy that he had seen in a vision but some members of the NDC intentionally took his words out of context claiming he had given a false prophecy.

In another light, Owusu Bempah has given a prophecy about this year’s election.

He revealed that God had shown him in a vision that Akuffo Addo is going to win in the December elections by quite a mark.

He said, ” I saw in a vision that the President was surrounded by four wells and multitudes gathered around him. All of a sudden I saw him draw from the well something as shiny as a rainbow mixed with honey and water. And he was scooping the water with cupped hands for the people and they drank. The people enjoyed it.”

The prophet explained that his vision meant that Akuffo Addo had a special blessing to deliver to Ghanaians after being voted back into office.

He advised that Ghanaians take note and anticipate. In another vision, Owusu Bempah claims he saw ex-president John Dramani Mahama carrying 4 coffins which he placed to the north, south, east and west.

Out of these coffins, he took out something that looked pleasant but as soon as he handed it to anyone among the multitude surrounding him, it turned into junk.

The internet never forgets and Owusu Bempah’s prophecies will be revisited after the elections.

Source:GHPAGE

